epa07401005 Polish Formula One driver Robert Kubica of Wiliams in action during the official Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

epa07401030 Toro Rosso technicians push the car of Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen during the official Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

epa07400798 German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari in action on the third day of the official Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

epa07401020 A racing car is reflected in the visor of a Mercedes technician's helmet during the official Formula One pre-season testing at Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, 27 February 2019. EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

The 2019 Formula One season got underway seriously at the Barcelona-Catalunya track in Montmelo, northeast Spain, on Wednesday with flat-out testing that saw Sebastian Vettel crash Ferrari’s promising new race car and McLaren announce that Fernando Alonso has not quite retired.

Alonso said at the end of last year that he had retired, aged 37, but McLaren has now said the two-time Formula One World Champion is to drive at selected F1 tests to promote the development of the team’s new MCL34 race car, having also become an ambassador for McLaren Racing.