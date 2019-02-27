The 2019 Formula One season got underway seriously at the Barcelona-Catalunya track in Montmelo, northeast Spain, on Wednesday with flat-out testing that saw Sebastian Vettel crash Ferrari’s promising new race car and McLaren announce that Fernando Alonso has not quite retired.
Alonso said at the end of last year that he had retired, aged 37, but McLaren has now said the two-time Formula One World Champion is to drive at selected F1 tests to promote the development of the team’s new MCL34 race car, having also become an ambassador for McLaren Racing.