British driver Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes, rides a scooter at the Interlagos racetrack, where the Brazil Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Lewis Hamilton said here Thursday, after winning his fifth Formula 1 world driver's championship in Mexico, that his goal is now to win the two upcoming races to secure the constructor's championship for his Mercedes team.

"I'm in the frame of mind that I still have races to win and the job isn't done yet," the British driver said during a press conference in the paddock of Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit, where the Brazilian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday.