British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who has already secured his fifth Formula One world championship, set the fastest time on Saturday in the third and final practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton clocked one minute and 37.176 seconds amid hot weather conditions here at the Yas Marina circuit, 0.288 seconds ahead of Kimi Raikkonen of Finland (Ferrari).