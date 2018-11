British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (L) and Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren (R) attend a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Lewis Hamilton, the current Formula One World Champion on Thursday said that he never had personal issues with Spain's Fernando Alonso back in 2007 when they were McLaren teammates.

In 2007, Alonso allegedly blocked Hamilton in the pits to prevent him from taking pole position in the Hungarian Grand Prix.