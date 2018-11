Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault walks at the paddock of Yas Marina Circuit during Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Spanish Formula one racer Carlos Sainz (Renault), who will drive for McLaren in 2019 replacing his countryman Fernando Alonso, said to EFE Thursday that he believed his new team was going to win the season-ending race of Abu Dhabi GP which is set to be held at Yas Marina circuit Sunday.

Regarding 2019 and his upcoming season with McLaren, Sainz said that his new team will earn victories.