Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (R) of McLaren and Monegasse driver Charles Leclercq of Sauber (L) crash in La Source shortly after the start of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium, at the Spa-Francorchamps race track near Francorchamps, Belgium, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One racing drivers were largely in agreement on Monday about the life-saving characteristics of cockpit protection technology commonly known as the halo.

A terrifying high-speed crash at the La Source corner of Belgium's Spa Francorchamps race track left Charles Leclerc's protective halo severely scratched but unbroken after Fernando Alonso's McLaren had part-landed on top of it.