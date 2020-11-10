Sports Desk, Nov 10 (efe-epa) - Formula One on Tuesday announced its provisional 2021 calendar with a bumper schedule of 23 Grand Prix, more than ever before, including the first-ever slated to be held in Saudi Arabia.
Danish Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen of Haas F1 Team (L) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas (R) in action during the 2020 Formula One Grand Prix of Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve near Portimao, Portugal, 25 October 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Jose Sena Goulao
Sports Desk, Nov 10 (efe-epa) - Formula One on Tuesday announced its provisional 2021 calendar with a bumper schedule of 23 Grand Prix, more than ever before, including the first-ever slated to be held in Saudi Arabia.