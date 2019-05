Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso during testing for Formula one McLaren at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Toyota Gazoo Racing on Wednesday announced that Spain's two-time Formula 1 champion, Fernando Alonso, will end his journey in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), leaving his position in the team for New Zealand’s driver Brendon Hartley.

Toyota said that Alonso is looking forward to a new motorsport challenge within the Toyota team and is set to leave after his participation in the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours.