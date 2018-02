The pack in action at the start of the 2017 Formula One Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One announced Thursday a significant change to Grand Prix start times aimed at increasing the size of the television audience.

"Some broadcasters usually go on air precisely on the hour, hence missing the tension and emotion that characterize the minutes before the start of each Grand Prix," F1 said in a statement on its website.