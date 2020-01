British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates with the trophy on the podium during the award ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has pledged to donate $500,000 to support the fight against the bushfires ravaging Australia.

The six-time world champion, a vegan and self-declared animal lover, announced the donation on his social media accounts late on Thursday.EFE-EPA