Fans make their way towards Wembley Stadium ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham and Fulham in London, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The English soccer federation (FA) Board on Thursday approved plans to sell Wembley stadium to US businessman Shahid Khan for 600 million pounds sterling ($785.7 million).

The deal is still subject to the approval of the FA council, which includes Premier League members, among others, at its upcoming meeting scheduled for Oct. 11.