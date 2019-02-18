Italian coach Fabio Capello on Monday showered Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi with praise and underscored the notion that obtaining achievements such as the FIFA World Cup title requires a team effort, not just an individual one.
Messi, who has won it all with his club, has always failed to earn a title with Argentina's national team, despite reaching the 2014 World Cup final – which it lost to Germany – and three finals of the America Cup, losing to Brazil in 2007 and Chile in 2015 and 2016.