efe-epaMonte Carlo

Italian coach Fabio Capello on Monday showered Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi with praise and underscored the notion that obtaining achievements such as the FIFA World Cup title requires a team effort, not just an individual one.

Messi, who has won it all with his club, has always failed to earn a title with Argentina's national team, despite reaching the 2014 World Cup final – which it lost to Germany – and three finals of the America Cup, losing to Brazil in 2007 and Chile in 2015 and 2016.