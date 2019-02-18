FC Barcelona's forward Leo Messi celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Valladolid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREU DALMAU

Former England, AC Milan, AS Roma and Real Madrid head coach Fabio Capello arrives for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Italian coach Fabio Capello on Monday showered Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi with praise and underscored the notion that obtaining achievements such as the FIFA World Cup title requires a team effort, not just an individual one.

Messi, who has won it all with his club, has always failed to earn a title with Argentina's national team, despite reaching the 2014 World Cup final – which it lost to Germany – and three finals of the America Cup, losing to Brazil in 2007 and Chile in 2015 and 2016.