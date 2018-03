Head coach Fabio Capello of Russia before the UEFA EURO 2016 qualifier match Austria vs Russia at the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow, Russia, Jun. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Italian coach Fabio Capello has resigned from Chinese club Jiangsu Suning due to personal reasons, the Chinese Super League club announced on Wednesday.

The club said in a statement that it had accepted Capello's resignation ahead of the expiration date of his contract.