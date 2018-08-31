Portimonense´s player Ewerton (L) in action against Sporting´s player Fabio Coentrao (R) during their Portuguese First League soccer match held at Portimao Stadium, in Portimao, South of Portugal, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO COTRIM

Portuguese left back Fabio Coentrao was introduced Friday as the newest member of hometown club Rio Ave, where he began his career, on a transfer from Real Madrid.

The terms of the deal have yet to be revealed.