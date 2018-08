Atletico de Madrid's players pose with the Cope after defeat Atletico Huila 3-1 during the final match of the Copa Dimayor-La Liga Women between Altetico de Madrid and Atletico Huila, at the Estadio de Techo in Bogota, Colombia, on 4 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Social media platform Facebook has acquired the rights to broadcast the Spanish La Liga matches live over the next three seasons in eight South Asian countries, where users of the social network will be able to enjoy the Spanish soccer competition for free, La Liga announced late Monday.

The agreement starts from the first day of the 2018/19 season, which begins on Friday, Aug.17. Both Facebook and La Liga have not divulged the amount paid for the service.