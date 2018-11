The Argetnine coach of the Mexican team Dorados from Sinaloa, Diego Armando Maradona, reacting in Zacatepec Oct. 6, 2018, in the Ascenso MX tournament,at the stadium Coruco Diaz, in Zacatepec, Morelos (Mexico). EPA-EFE/ FILETony Rivera

Soccer legend Diego Maradona, currently the head coach of Mexican second-division club Dorados de Sinaloa, is awaiting official word on a possible suspension for insulting referees and did not attend a post-match press conference following a scoreless draw in a playoff match.

Instead, his assistant coach, Luis Alberto Islas, answered questions from reporters after Wednesday night's first-leg contest here in the quarter-finals of the Apertura championship's postseason.