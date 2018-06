Japan fans cheer prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Japanese goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima saves a shot during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Poland fan cheers prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Poland's Jan Bednarek celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Despite a risky starting lineup and a 1-0 loss to Poland, Japan on Thursday qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, thanks to the FIFA fair play rules.

Japan needed a point to secure a spot in the round of 16, but the squad gave up a second half goal to Jan Bendarek and could not rally.