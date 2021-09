Rayo Vallecano's Colombia forward Radamel Falcao (R) celebrates with his teammates during the LaLiga game against Cadiz on Sep 26, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. EFE/ Juanjo Martín

Rayo Vallecano have outstripped all expectations so far this LaLiga season. Undefeated in five games, including three consecutive wins, the team’s new striker, a certain Radamel Falcao, has scored three goals in as many matches.

With 13 points out of a possible 21, the Madrid team, overshadowed by cross-city giants Real and Atletico, have already collected just over a third of the roughly 40 to 42 points needed to avoid relegation. EFE