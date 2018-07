Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts after his team lost a penalty shootout to England in a World Cup round of 16 match on 03 July 2018 in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Colombia's Radamel Falcao reacts during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England in Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Colombia's players react after American referee Mark Geiger (2-R) awards a penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England in Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao said he and his teammates were exiting the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a bad taste in their mouths because of the refereeing during their round-of-16 match versus England.

"We're leaving with a bad taste, but Colombia will come back stronger," he said on one of the official World Cup television stations after Colombia lost 1-1 (4-3) Tuesday night in a penalty shootout at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.