Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith (R) in action against Washington Redskins linebacker Pernell McPhee (L) during the first half of the NFL American football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith (R) in action against Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Vigil (L) during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 November 2018. The Falcons defeated the Redskins. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in action against the Washington Redskins during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 November 2018. The Falcons defeated the Redskins. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman (L) breaks a pass intended for Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (R) during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 November 2018. The Falcons defeated the Redskins. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (L) scores a touchdown against Washington Redskins safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (R) during the second half of the NFL American football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, USA, 04 November 2018. The Falcons defeated the Redskins. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones ended his 12-game scoring drought, while quarterback Matt Ryan threw for four goals and the Atlanta Falcons beat the Washington Redskins 14-38 away on Sunday.

The Falcons (4-4), third in the Southern Division of the National Conference, now had three straight wins.