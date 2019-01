Arsenal's Petr Cech reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group E soccer match between Arsenal FC and Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Arsenal then-manager Arsene Wenger (R) holds the Community Shield trophy with goalkeeper Petr Cech (L) after winning the FA Community Shield soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, Aug. 06, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GERRY PENNY

Arsenal's goalkeeper Petr Cech of the Czech Republic Tuesday announced his decision to retire from professional soccer at the end of the current season.

The 36-year-old Cech published a statement on his social media accounts making public his decision, which comes after a long career that lasted 20 years.