Mexican national soccer team members wave to the crowd during the pre-World Cup friendly against Scotland on June 2, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

A fan of the World Cup-bound Mexican national soccer team died from a hypoglycemic attack during the friendly against Scotland this weekend at Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium, the Mexican Soccer Federation said.

German Lopez fainted during the match on Saturday and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the federation said in a statement.