General view for Atletico Madrid fans ahead of LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 9. 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juanjo Martín

FC Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi (C), celebrate with teammates after scoring against Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro García

FC Barcelona got a score of 8.3 out of 10 in LaLiga and 6.3 in the UEFA Champions League to become the Spanish club with the highest rating in a fan barometer survey carried out by Banco Santander for the 2018/2019 season.

According to the survey in which Spanish fans participated, Real Madrid became the only top-four club that fell in both competitions (LaLiga and CL) with an average score of 4.8, in the fourth place behind Atletico Madrid and Valencia.