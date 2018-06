Soccer supporters play football in front of the State Historical Museum in central Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A soccer fan from Iran ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A Colombian soccer fan is seen near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Soccer fans from all corners of the globe began to arrive in Russia on Wednesday as World Cup fever got into full swing on the eve of the opening game, an epa-efe correspondent in the capital reported.

The biggest competition in international soccer kicks-off Thursday evening at Moscow's Luzhinki Stadium with an encounter between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.