Diego Maradona’s body is lying in repose at the government headquarters in Buenos Aires, where thousands of people are bidding farewell to the legendary soccer player, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday.
Fans bid farewell to soccer legend, national hero Maradona
Maradona fans gathered at the Casa Rsosada in Buenos Aires to bid farewell to the legendary soccer player, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday. EFE/Juan Ignacio RoncoroniEFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni
