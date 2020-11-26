Fans bid farewell to soccer legend, national hero Maradona

Maradona fans gathered at the Casa Rsosada in Buenos Aires to bid farewell to the legendary soccer player, who died from a heart attack on Wednesday. EFE/Juan Ignacio RoncoroniEFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

