Santos Laguna forward Djaniny Tavares (R) fights for the ball with Chivas's Edwin Hernandez (L) during a Mexican soccer league 2017 Clausura tournament match on Feb. 5, 2017, at Chivas Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA EFE FILE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

The return of Cape Verdian Djaniny Tavares, the leading scorer in the Mexican soccer league, is expected to be the highlight when the 2018 Clausura tournament resumes next weekend.

The Santos Laguna star scored 12 goals in his first 10 matches before going down with a muscle injury that forced him to miss three weeks of tournament play.