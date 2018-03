National soccer team head coaches (front row) Janne Andersson (2-L), of Sweden; Stanislav Cherchesov (C), of Russia; and Vladimir Petkovic (2-R), of Switzerland, pose during a group photo session following the FIFA World Cup 2018 Team Workshop in Sochi, Russia, on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Fans of the Colombian, Panamanian and Peruvian national teams are looking at the biggest bills to attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a new study found.

The three Latin American teams' fans are looking at average tabs of about 3,000 euros ($3,692) per person for air travel, tickets, lodging and food, vacation rental search engine HomeToGo said in a report.