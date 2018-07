Supporter of Brazil poses for selfie with Russian woman dressed in the National costume in central Kazan, Russia, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Fans gather in Kazan for battle of the giants as Brazil takes on Belgium

Brazil and Belgium fans enjoyed a party atmosphere in the Russian city of Kazan on Friday during the build-up to the quarterfinal match between two of the competition favorites in the FIFA World Cup.

Revelers danced, painted each other's faces and held flags aloft, adding to the jovial atmosphere that is sure to be swapped for one of tension later as the life-or-death game gets underway.