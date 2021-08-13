Fans get first glimpse of Messi training as PSG player

Mauro Icardi (L) and Lionel Messi (C), leonardo paredes (2-R) and Angel Di Maria (R) of Paris Saint Germain attend a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, 13 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lionel Messi and Neymar (R) of Paris Saint Germain take part in a training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, 13 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lionel Messi (C-R) Kylian Mbappe (2-R) of Paris Saint Germain attend a training session with head coach Mauricio Pochettino (C) at the Camp des Loges sports complex near Paris, France, 13 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON