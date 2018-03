Lokomotiv Moskow's Jefferson Farfan dribbling the ball with Copenhagen's Nicolai Boilesen during an F group match in Moskow, Russia, Nov. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/Sergei Chirikov

Lokomotiv Moskow's Jefferson Farfan dribbling the ball with Nice's Patrick Burner during the round of 16 of Europa League at Allianz Rivera, Nice, France, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier

Striker Jefferson Farfan joined the Peruvian national soccer team's last training sessions in Lima before traveling to the United States on Sunday for the friendlies against Croatia and Iceland.

Including Farfan, Peru's national team manager, Argentine Ricardo Gareca, on Saturday had 10 players under his leadership at Villa Deportiva Nacional.