Brazil is best known for Pele, its record five World Cup titles and "o jogo bonito" (the beautiful game), but rugby is the country's fastest-growing sport and also a tool for transforming the lives thousands of youth who hail from disadvantaged backgrounds or are being housed at juvenile detention centers.

It is no longer uncommon to see people kicking rugby's oval ball, scoring tries and forming scrums in unexpected parts of the country where soccer is king and practically a religion.