Marcel Hirscher of Austria reacts in the finish area after dropping out in the first run of the Men's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Marcel Hirscher of Austria drops out during the Men's Slalom first run at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway clears a gate during the first run of the Men's Slalom race at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen was leading the Men's alpine skiing slalom after the first run which saw Marcel Hirscher of Austria, reigning world champion and slalom silver medallist at Sochi in 2014, ski out of contention on Thursday.

Kristoffersen, who won bronze four years ago, posted a time of 47.72, 0.21 seconds ahead of Sweden's Andre Myhrer, and 0.62 seconds ahead of France's Victor Muffat-Jeandet.