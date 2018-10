Kairi Shimada (R) of Japan slides into a base during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between South Africa and Japan, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Kairi Shimada (R) of Japan slides to a base during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between South Africa and Japan, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Yuki Nakayama of Japan hits the ball during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between South Africa and Japan, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Yoichiro Yamasaki of Japan throws the ball during the U-23 Baseball World Cup game between South Africa and Japan, in Barranquilla, Colombia, 19 October 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Japan's team on Friday knocked out their South African counterpart with a 13-0 victory, on the first day of the Under 23 Baseball World Cup in Barranquilla and Monteria.

The Japanese, current champions in the age category, came as favorites to win the title and did not give any chance to the African team composed mainly of amateur baseball players.