Zack (l) of Montalegre vies for the ball with Benfica's Zivkovic during a Portugal Cup match on Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Montalegre, Portugal. EFE-EPA/Pedro Sarmento Costa

Sporting's Abdoulay Diaby (l) and Bas Dost celebrate after a goal against Rio Ave in a Portugal Cup match on Wednesday, Dec. 19, in Lisbon. EFE-EPA/Miguel A. Lopes

Sporting and Benfica both won on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Portugal Cup a day after fellow heavyweights Porto and Braga booked their spots in the final eight.

Porto, Sporting, Braga and Benfica, separated by only four points atop the Portuguese first division, are seen as the contenders for the cup.