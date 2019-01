Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia reacts against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands reacts against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK DADSWELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during their women's second round match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 16 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HAMISH BLAIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Dutch Kiki Bertens (9) and Estonia's Anett Kontaveit (20) stumbled in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, losing to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, ranked 44th, and 31st-ranked Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich respectively.

Bertens, who had lost to reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki in the third round of the event in 2018, once again succumbed 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Russian Pavlyuchenkova.