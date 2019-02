Laslo Djere of Serbia in action against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their match at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Laslo Djere of Serbia during their match at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Italian Fabio Fognini reacts after losing the match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime during the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2019. The sixth edition of the Rio Open tournament runs between 18 and 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates after defeating Italian Fabio Fognini during the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 19 February 2019. The sixth edition of the Rio Open tournament runs between 18 and 24 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, 18, advanced to the second round of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Tuesday, the only ATP 500 tournament in South America, after winning 6-2 and 6-3 against Italian Fabio Fognini, the second seeded.

The young Canadian, 104th in the ATP world ranking, became the biggest surprise of the tournament by eliminating, against all odds, the only one player who had played in all six editions of the Rio Open.