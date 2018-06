Argentine national soccer team players (L-R) Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Marcado, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Ansladi and Federico Fazio participate in a training session at Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, Spain, on June 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TONI ALBIR

Argentina's defender Federico Fazio said Thursday that securing a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup knockout stage had given the team a boost.

Argentina's 2-1 victory over Nigeria green-lighted La Albiceleste into the World Cup's knockout round, after earning just one point in the first two matches, to accompany Croatia, the Group D winner, into the round of 16.