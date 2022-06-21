Barcelona on Tuesday officially confirmed that the Olympic Stadium will be their temporary home turf in the 2023-2024 season while the Camp Nou is being remodeled.
FC Barcelona confirm temporary move to Olympic Stadium in 2023-2024 season
The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta and the first deputy mayor of the Barcelona City Council, Jaume Collboni (d), present the agreement between both institutions for FC Barcelona to play temporarily at the Olympic Stadium for the season 2023-2024. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta
The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta and the first deputy mayor of the Barcelona City Council, Jaume Collboni (d), present the agreement between both institutions for FC Barcelona to play temporarily at the Olympic Stadium for the season 2023-2024. EFE-EPA/Enric Fontcuberta