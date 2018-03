Director of the official FC Barcelona schools 'FCBEscola' Carles Martin speaks during a joint press conference in Medellin, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Director of the local project FCBEscola Medellin David Martin speaks during a joint press conference in Medellin, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

FC Barcelona on Thursday here opened a new soccer academy - FCBEscola Medellin - one of three in Colombia, aiming to train some 450 children and youths ages 6-18.

"The project seeks to provide a very high-level quality sports (education) to school-age children for everyone to live the Barca experience," the club's academies director, Carles Martin, told reporters.