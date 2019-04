Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde during a practice session at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leads his team's training session at the Carrington Training Centre in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Barcelona's players train during a practice session at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United players Romelu Lukaku (R) and Juan Mata (C) attend their team's training session at the Carrington Training Centre in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (C) and his teammates perform during their team's training session at the Carrington Training Centre in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester United players Romelu Lukaku (R) and Paul Pogba (L) attend their team's training session at the Carrington Training Centre in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) and Luis Suárez during a practice session at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Apr. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

FC Barcelona will face Manchester United at the English side's home stadium in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The La Liga giant will travel to Old Trafford, a place where the club has yet to win, for the first time in four seasons.