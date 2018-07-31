FC Barcelona Defender Sergi Roberto, seen here with partner Coral Simanovich, said he was happy about his preseason work but acknowledged in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match between Barca and Roma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that he had hoped to play in the World Cup. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Defender Sergi Roberto said he was happy about his preseason work but acknowledged in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's International Champions Cup match between FC Barcelona and Roma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that he had hoped to play in the World Cup.

"I really thought I'd be in the World Cup, but in the end all I could do was enjoy my vacation and watch it on television," the FC Barcelona defender said Monday, referring to the decision made by former Spanish national team coach Julen Lopetegui not to add him to the roster.