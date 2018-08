The middlefielder from Chile Arturo Vidal (31 years-old) posing after signing a contract with the FC Barcelona.Aug 5, 2018 EPA- EFE/Quique García

FC Barcelona Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal on Thursday cheered on Colo Colo, the club where he started his playing career, ahead of its "super classic" clash with Universidad de Chile this weekend.

The club, which faces Universidad on Saturday, posted a video on social media of Vidal wearing a Colo Colo jersey and giving a shout out to fans.