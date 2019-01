FC Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu (R), poses for the photographers with Ajax’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong (L) in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE / FC BARCELONA

FC Barcelona announced Wednesday the signing of Netherlands rising midfield star, Frenkie de Jong, who is to join the Catalan club next summer.

The transfer is to cost the La Liga giant roughly 86 million euros ($98 million) as De Jong commits to the next five seasons in Barcelona.