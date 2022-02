FC Barcelona's Adama Traore in action during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

General view of the Camp Nou stadium before the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, 06 February 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona are set to announce a deal with Spotify worth 75 million euros per year that will see the music streaming platform sponsor the men's and women's first team kits and take the naming rights to the Camp Nou stadium until 2025, sources close to the negotiations told Efe Tuesday.