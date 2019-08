FC Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu (R) is joined by Danny Cruyff (2nd R), widow of Johan Cruyff, and the couple's children Jordi and Susila for the unveiling of a statue of the Dutch soccer legend at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Monday, Aug. 26. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

Jordi Cruyff (L) speaks during the unveiling of a statue of his late father, Johan Cruyff, at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Monday, Aug. 26. Standing on the other side of the stage are Jordi's sister, Susila, and his mother, Danny. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Garcia

A bronze statue of Dutch soccer great Johan Cruyff, one of the most important figures in the history of FC Barcelona, was unveiled Monday at Camp Nou.

The piece, which stands 3.5m (11.47ft) tall and weighs 1,500kgs (3,300lbs), takes its place near statues of another Barça icon, Ladislao Kubala (1927-2002), and the club president who began the construction of Camp Nou, Francesc Miro-Sans (1918-1989).