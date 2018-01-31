Mainz's Viktor Fischer (C) in action with Freiburg's Janik Haberer (L) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FSV Mainz 05 in Freiburg, Germany, Nov. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

FC Copenhagen on Wednesday announced the signing of Denmark forward Viktor Fischer, who is to leave German side Mainz 05 for an undisclosed fee.

Fisher is to be officially presented later on Wednesday.