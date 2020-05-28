FC Dinamo Bucharest has been mired by decades of corruption and mismanagement, issues that have been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, which has forced the club to close its doors.
FC Dinamo fans step up to save club from decades of corruption, Covid crisis
Bucharest (Romania), 28/05/2020.- (FILE) - Dinamo Bucharest ultras supporters light up white and red smoke grenades in Bucharest, Romania, 13 May 2016 (issued on 28 May 2020). The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated decades of corruption and mismanagement, but Dinamo's die hard fans are fighting to retake control of the club. Founded in 2018, Doar Dinamo Bucuresti (Only Dinamo Bucharest) is an association of 6,000 members which has raised some 360,000 euros through membership fees, auctions of t-shirts and other items with sentimental value in order to pay the players' wages as well as the license to continue competing in the Romanian top flight. The DDB now owns 10 percent of the club. (Rumanía, Bucarest) EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET
Romanian soccer fans of Dinamo Bucharest Catalin Alexandru (L), Nicu Grameni (C) and Ionut Zainea (R), also representatives of their supporters association Only Dinamo Bucharest (DDB), pose having as background the deserted Dinamo stadium, at the Dinamo Sports Club headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Romanian soccer fans of Dinamo Bucharest Catalin Alexandru (L), Nicu Grameni (R) and Ionut Zainea (C), representatives of their supporters association Only Dinamo Bucharest (DDB), chat at the stadium, at the Dinamo Sports Club headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
The entrance to Dinamo Sports Club headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Romanian soccer fans of Dinamo Bucharest Catalin Alexandru (L), Nicu Grameni (C) and Ionut Zainea (R), also representatives of their supporters association Only Dinamo Bucharest (DDB), pose at the base of a statue of club legend Catalin Haldan, at the Dinamo Sports Club headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
Dinamo's supporters celebrate the victory of their team at the end of the derby game Dinamo vs Steaua Bucharest counting for Romanian first league soccer championship, on National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, 30 November 2016 EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT
