Inter Milan's Radja Nainggolan shelters under an umbrella during a pitch inspection at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Italy's FC Inter Milan announced Sunday the provisional suspension of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan from any soccer activity due to the player's alleged attitude problems off the pitch.

Nainggolan – who joined the Nerazzurri for 38 million euros ($43 million) on a transfer from fellow Serie A side AS Roma over the summer – is experiencing a negative start to the season, plagued by injuries and an off-the-field behavior that is not always professional.