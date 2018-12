Tauro FC players celebrate after beating Costa del Este FC 2-1 in the Panamanian Soccer League (LPF) final at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Tauro FC goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (R) in action against Costa del Este FC in the Panamanian Soccer League (LPF) final at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, on Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco