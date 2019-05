A General view of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico Madrid's home pitch in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018 EPA-EFE HANDOUT/FCC

Spanish construction firm FCC will drive the redevelopment of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu having built over 25 large-scale facilities worldwide.

This is not the first time Real Madrid resorts to the services of the company, owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, and responsible for building the Allianz Arena and Wanda Metropolitano.